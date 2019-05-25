NTPC's Q4 standalone net profit up over 48%

Power generation major NTPC on Saturday reported a rise of 48.68 per cent in its standalone net profit for the fourth quarter of FY19.

According to the company, its net profit in the quarter under review rose to Rs 4,350.32 crore as against Rs 2,925.59 crore in the same period of FY18.

For the entire fiscal, the company's standalone total income grew to Rs 92,179.56 crore as against Rs 85,207.95 crore during previous year.

"Profit after tax for FY19 is Rs 11,749.89 crore as compared to Rs 10,343.17 crore in the previous year, registering an increase of 13.60 per cent," the company said in a statement.

On consolidated basis, NTPC Group's net profit for FY19 rose 20.3 per cent to Rs 12,633.45 crore as compared to Rs 10,501.50 crore in the previous year.

"The has recommended a final dividend for FY19 at the rate of 25 per cent of paid-up share capital i.e. Rs 2.50 per equity share of the face value of Rs 10 each, subject to the approval of shareholders...," the statement said.

"The company had paid an Interim Dividend at the rate of 35.80 per cent of paid-up share capital i.e. Rs 3.58 per equity share in February 2019."

