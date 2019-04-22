JUST IN
Nurse commits suicide in Ghaziabad

IANS  |  Ghaziabad 

A 46-year-old nurse was found hanging from a fan in an apartment in Ghaziabad, police said on Monday.

The police said that Deepika lived alone in the apartment in Sector-3 Vaishali and worked in a private hospital.

The neighbours alerted the police after they saw the body from outside a window.

"We have sent the body for autopsy," said SP City Shlok Kumar.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, April 22 2019. 16:18 IST

