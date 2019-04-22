Nurse commits suicide in Ghaziabad

A 46-year-old was found hanging from a fan in an apartment in Ghaziabad, police said on Monday.

The police said that lived alone in the apartment in Sector-3 Vaishali and worked in a private hospital.

The neighbours alerted the police after they saw the body from outside a window.

"We have sent the body for autopsy," said SP City Shlok Kumar.

