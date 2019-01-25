O.P. Chautala moves HC challenging Delhi government order cancelling furlough

(INLD) chief Om Prakash Chautala, who is currently lodged in Jail, on Friday moved the High Court challenging a Government order cancelling his furlough (temporary release from jail).

In the plea filed by Amit Sahni, the told the court that the furlough was suppressed following the government order of January 21 after active involvement of the Delhi's Satyendar Jain, who issued directions to the Director General, for imposing condition on Chautala that he will not participate in any political activity or address any gathering.

Chautala was granted furlough on January 17 but it was interfered with on January 18 by imposing condition upon the for not participating in any political activity, and finally it was cancelled by the government on January 21.

He also told the court that the order was passed due to political interference to give milage to (AAP)- (JJP) alliance, as by then AAP had announced its support to JJP for the Jind bypoll.

JJP is a party launched by expelled and sitting (MP) from Hisar Dushyant Chautala, who is grandson of

Chautala, 83, was admitted in on January 9. He was discharged by the doctors on January 21's night from LNJP Hopsital in strange, unusual and inhuman condition, the said.

"Due to petitioner's (Chautala) age and permanent disability, he requires intensive medical care and attention, but on the contrary the petitioner was discharged in the night...(it) is sufficient to show that the petitioner is being victimised by AAP-JJP for their political benefits," the plea read.

The plea is likely to be heard next week.

and his elder son, Ajay, were convicted in the JBT (junior basic teacher) recruitment scam in January 2013. Both were sentenced to 10 years in prison by a (CBI) court in Delhi.

The father and son have been barred from contesting elections due to the conviction. The INLD has been managed by Chautala's younger son

--IANS

akk/nir

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)