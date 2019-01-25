SC seeks Centre's response on plea challenging government's surveillance powers

The on Friday sought response from the on a petition challenging the constitutional validity of governments power of surveillance under and the Acts.

The notice seeking the Centre's response came in a petition filed by the (PUCL) contending that the said provisions permit surveillance which violates fundamental rights and freedoms under Articles 14, 19, and 21 of the Constitution and cause to public interest.

Filed before a bench headed by Ranjan Gogoi, the petition, citing RTI replies, Ministers' reply to Parliament as well as "Transparency Reports" published by Google, Facebook, and Twitter, have pointed out "rampant abuse and misuse" of the surveillance power by the government.

Citing RTI replies in 2011 and 2013, the petition pointed out to the revealing that "7500 to 9000 orders for interception of phone calls are issued monthly by the In addition, it was revealed that about 500 orders are issued every month for interception of emails".

Enclosing the transparency reports, the petition said that received 5,105, 16,580, 355 and 722 requests respectively, regarding user information from the government in 2018 (till June).

Such requests were the highest in 2017 with receiving 8,351, 22,024, 576 and 1,280 requests each.

"The above details of surveillance/interception clearly show that the State has been abusing the powers to intercept communications in a massive scale without there being any cogent/sufficient reason, without application of mind, in a totally arbitrary manner, completely disregarding the rights of the citizen to enjoy freedom of speech and expression and their privac"," it said.

The petition seeks declaring as unconstitutional, Section 5(2) of the Indian Telegraph Act, Rule 419-A of Rules, Section 69 of the Act and notifications/circulars issued under these provisions.

