Odisha MLA Naba Das joins BJD

Former Working and MLA Naba Kishore Das formally joined the ruling on Thursday.

Das joined the BJD at a public meeting at here in the presence of Chief Minister and party

Welcoming Das and his supporters, Patnaik said their joining will strengthen the party further in the district.

Das had on January 16 resigned from the Working President's post and the primary membership of the and announced he would join the BJD.

Meanwhile, Naba Das has sought time from to tender his resignation from the membership of Assembly.

