Odisha MLA Naba Das joins BJD

IANS  |  Bhubaneswar 

Former Odisha Congress Working President and Jharsuguda MLA Naba Kishore Das formally joined the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Thursday.

Das joined the BJD at a public meeting at Jharsuguda here in the presence of Chief Minister and party President Naveen Patnaik.

Welcoming Das and his supporters, Patnaik said their joining will strengthen the party further in the district.

Das had on January 16 resigned from the Working President's post and the primary membership of the Congress and announced he would join the BJD.

Meanwhile, Naba Das has sought time from Speaker Pradip Amat to tender his resignation from the membership of Odisha Assembly.

First Published: Thu, January 24 2019. 17:42 IST

