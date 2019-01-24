Anybody becoming AICC Gen Secy won't impact polls: Minister

In a veiled attack on the party over Priyanka Gandhis appointment as partys in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh, Union on Thursday said that anybody becoming the "AICC or in-charge will not matter in the polls".

He said that people in have not even taken notice of the development.

"The discussion about being made the is mostly in and among you people (media). People in the region of which she has been made in-charge have not even taken notice of this," Sinha said.

"If someone is made the General Secretary or in-charge, I think it is not going to make any difference to the elections," Sinha, who is a member from Ghazipur in eastern Uttar Pradesh, said.

Sinha said he has since Wednesday "spoken with 1,000 to 2,000 people" from eastern

He also condemned the language used by at his public meetings in Raebareli and Amethi earlier in the day.

He said that the promise of loan waiver made by was a hogwash and actually no loans are being waived.

"They (Congress) must first fulfil the promises they made to farmers in Madhya Pradesh, and and then we will see. The fact is that the party's promise of loan waiver was a fraud," he said.

Sinha added that farmers who are unable to repay their loans are being arrested in Karnataka, while farmers are continuing to commit suicide in Rajasthan, and

He ruled out the possibility of government planning any loan waiver for farmers ahead of polls.

"We are in principle not for waiving farm loans. We want to help farmers by reducing input cost and giving good price for their produce so that they can make more meaningful contribution to the economy and become self-reliant," he said.

