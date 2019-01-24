Priyanka's appointment Congress' internal matter, poses no challenge: Rajnath

-
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday made light of appointment of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as the Congress's General Secretary in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh and termed it an "internal matter" of that party.
On a three-day visit to his parliamentary constituency Lucknow, the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said that he does look upon the Congress as a challenge in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
"Priyanka Gandhi has now been formally tasked with some assignment though she has been active in politics for the last 15-20 years," he said, adding that all attempts by the Congress to win back public support will fall flat as the BJP-led NDA government has worked relentlessly and the development is there for all to see.
"People have seen our work in the past four years... We have not only initiated new projects and rolled out new welfare schemes but also completed projects that were pending for decades," the Union Minister said.
"The thinking of the BJP is too big to think of Congress as a challenge," he added.
--IANS
md/nir
