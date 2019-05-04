Offended Xiaomi issues own shipment figures for Q1

In a rare step, Chinese maker has issued a statement against market research firms for reporting wrong shipment numbers for its devices in the first quarter of 2019.

Lei Jun, of Corporation, said that several quoted some information from certain market research institutions about their estimated shipment of in the first quarter of 2019.

"The information is inaccurate and unfair, and deviates from our actual performance in terms of shipment of smartphones," Jun wrote in a letter on Friday, without mentioning the name of the market research firms.

"Our shipment of in the first quarter of 2019 exceeded 27.5 million," he added.

Data Corporation (IDC) had reported that shipped 25 million units in Q1 2019.

"Xiaomi also experienced a decline in 1Q19 with volumes of 25 million, which was down 10.2 per cent year over year," the IDC reported.

" was the only country in Asia/Pacific where Xiaomi grew its shipments during the quarter," it added.

Another market research firm also issued a statement, saying its own estimates for Xiaomi at 27.8 million units were close to the figure the Chinese company has mentioned.

said it "wants to make it absolutely clear that it was not the company responsible for the inaccurate data and that its reputation remains unblemished".

