Olympic medallist Etienne Stott arrested in London

Olympic Gold medallist was one of the many activists arrested in protesting against climate change at the Bridge here on Sunday evening.

Stott, the 2012 canoe slalom champion, was one of the 963 people arrested by the over the climate change protests till now, reports mirror.co.uk.

The 39-year-old was carried from the bridge by four officers at around 8.30 p.m. local time as he shouted of the "ecological crisis". The branch of XR confirmed his arrest on at around 10:50 p.m. and said they were awaiting the Olympian's release.

Stott had retired from the sport in 2016 and since then he has been active on on the issue of climate change.

Last week, the Olympian had tweeted about the David Attenborough programme on climate change, saying people 'must act now'. "This could be one of the most important TV programmes in the entire history of mankind," he had said on

Over the past week, protesters have stopped traffic in Oxford Circus, Marble Arch, and Bridge and have proposed to "pause" their actions if politicians agree to negotiate.

The protesters have been campaigning for the past two weeks to have the government declare a climate emergency.

