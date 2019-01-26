On India's R-Day, Pakistan targets Indian Army on LoC

On India's Republic Day, Pakistani troops fired at and shelled positions on the (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's district.

sources said the Army resorted to unprovoked firing and shelling in Krishna Ghati sector in violation of the 2003 bilateral ceasefire pact.

" Army initiated ceasefire violation around 11 a.m. using small arms fire and mortar shells... Our troops retaliated strongly and effectively. Firing exchanges are still going on," an said.

Tension has gripped the civilian population living close to the LoC in Mankote and other places in Krishna Ghati sector.

--IANS

