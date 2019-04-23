One killed in Bengal poll violence

One person was killed after the workers of Trinamool and clashed in West Bengal's district during the third phase of Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday, the police said.

"One person identified as Tiyarul Sheikh has succumbed to his injuries," said an at station.

The clash occurred outside polling booth No. 188 of the segment in the parliamentary constituency.

Voters at the booth revealed that Trinamool and workers attacked each other with bamboo sticks and sickles.

A Trinamool panchayat member and few Congress workers were injured in the incident. Later, died at a nearby hospital.

The deceased's son said that his father had accompanied him to the booth as he was a first-time voter.

"My father accompanied me to the polling station as I was voting for the first time," Mohtab said, as he broke into tears.

--IANS

bnd/ssp/arm

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)