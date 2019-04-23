After Sheohar, Lalu's son to campaign against RJD in Jehanabad

After fielding Angesh Kumar Singh as the Lalu Rabri Morcha (LRM) candidate in the Sheohar seat against RJD's Syed Faisal Ali, RJD chief Lalu Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav has decided to field Chandra Prakash Yadav from Jehanbad.

Tej Pratap Yadav, a former Bihar Health Minister, is likely to join a roadshow in Jehanabad in support of LRM's Chandra Prakash Yadav on April 24. Chandra Prakash Yadav will file his nomination papers on Wednesday.

"Tej Pratap Yadav will organise a roadshow in Jehanabad to seek votes for LRM," a party leader said.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has fielded senior party leader from Jehanabad but Tej Pratap will campaign against him.

Last week, Tej Pratap Yadav campaigned for Angesh Kumar Singh, the LRM candidate, from the Sheohar seat against RJD's Syed Faisal Ali.

Last month, Tej Pratap Yadav launched the LRM after alleging that he was being sidelined in the party.

As per the Grand Alliance seat-sharing formula, the RJD is contesting 19 of the 40 Bihar seats, the Congress nine and smaller parties the remaining seats.

