Polling official dies on duty in Odisha

A passed away while on duty in district of on Tuesday.

Nabakishore Nayak collapsed inside booth number 41 in Kantapal village under the segment of Lok Sabha constituency. He was declared dead by doctors at Kamakhyanagar hospital, said sources.

However, the Chief Electoral Officer's office here said they were yet to receive any report regarding the tragedy.

Meanwhile, 47 per cent polling was recorded in the state in the third phase till 3 p.m.

Polling in this phase is being held for Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Puri, Sambalpur, Keonjhar and Dhenkanal, Koraput Lok Sabha seats and 42 Assembly constituencies.

IANS

