Complaint against Rahul sent to designated court

A court here on Tuesday sent a private complaint filed against Congress President Rahul Gandhi for making an objectionable speech against Prime Minister Narendra Modi to another judge designated for dealing with cases against MPs and MLAs.
District and Sessions Judge Poonam Bamba marked the case to Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal, who will hear the matter on April 26.
On Monday, Metropolitan Magistrate Preeti Prewa noted that Gandhi was a sitting parliamentarian and there was a special court designated for hearing complaints against Members of Parliament and legislators and sent the case to the District and Sessions Judge for further consideration on Tuesday.
Advocate Joginder Tuli had requested the court to direct the SHO of Parliament Street police station to register an FIR under Section 124A (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code against Gandhi.
In his complaint, he said that Gandhi, while addressing a public meeting at Jantar Mantar on October 6, 2016 after completing his "Kisan Yatra" in Uttar Pradesh, made a statement against Modi, accusing him of hiding behind the blood of soldiers and doing "dalali" (cashing in on) on their sacrifices.
"The words used in the speech by Rahul Gandhi amount to shame to a democratic country like India and if democracy has to survive, there should be some restrictions on people talking against the country," read the plea.
--IANS
