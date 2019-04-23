Complaint against Rahul sent to designated court

A court here on Tuesday sent a private complaint filed against for making an objectionable speech against to another designated for dealing with cases against and MLAs.

District and marked the case to Samar Vishal, who will hear the matter on April 26.

On Monday, noted that Gandhi was a sitting parliamentarian and there was a special court designated for hearing complaints against Members of Parliament and legislators and sent the case to the District and for further consideration on Tuesday.

Joginder Tuli had requested the court to direct the SHO of station to register an FIR under Section 124A (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code against Gandhi.

In his complaint, he said that Gandhi, while addressing a public meeting at on October 6, 2016 after completing his "Kisan Yatra" in Uttar Pradesh, made a statement against Modi, accusing him of hiding behind the blood of soldiers and doing "dalali" (cashing in on) on their sacrifices.

"The words used in the speech by amount to shame to a democratic country like and if democracy has to survive, there should be some restrictions on people talking against the country," read the plea.

