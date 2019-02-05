One-way traffic to continue on Jammu-Srinagar highway

One-way traffic will continue on the strategic Jammu- highway on Tuesday, the traffic department said.

A department advisory however, said that no vehicle will be allowed to move in from the opposite direction.

The highway has remained open for one-way traffic since the last three days.

Landslides in the Bannihal-Ramban sector at Panthal, Battery Chashma, Gagroo, and some other places have resulted in the frequent blockade of the highway during the last one month.

Besides landslides, the nearly 300-km road has been highly slippery due to heavy snowfall.

Blockade of the highway often causes scarcity of essential supplies in the landlocked

