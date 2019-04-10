OnePlus 7 Pro with curved screen leaked

Images of the upcoming 7 have surfaced on Weibo, one of China's most popular social platforms, indicating that the is likely to be equipped with a curved display.

One of the leaked images indicated that the 7 variant with model number "GM1915" would hit the market as 7 Pro.

"The second image claims that the handset will be debuting as OnePlus 7 Pro. The above image shows that the upcoming OnePlus 7 will be sporting a bezel-less design since it is fitted with a curved display.

"The chin of the device is a bit thick whereas the other bezels are almost non-existent. The case renders of the OnePlus 7 that have surfaced in the recent past have revealed that it will be arriving with a notch-less display and a pop-up selfie camera," the GizmoChina reported on Wednesday.

The leaked photos also suggest that the display of the phone would feature an in-screen fingerprint reader, similar to what we saw on the OnePlus 6T.

The supposed OnePlus 7 Pro's notch-less display would be dubbed as Super Optic screen.

The size of the display would be 6.67-inch and it is expected to carry support for full HD+ resolution.

A Snapdragon 855 chipset would be present along with 8GB

--IANS

ksc/mag/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)