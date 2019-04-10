Snapchat launches tools for voters ahead of LS polls

Aiming to encourage people ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, photo-messaging app on Wednesday announced the launch of tools and polling information for Indian voters.

Educating its users about the resources provided by the Election Commission, the company said in a statement: "On April 10, a 'Team Snapchat' will also be sent to remind people to look up when their constituency is voting, and will also send a in each individual state that includes a link to polling location information hosted on the of India's portal."

has also designed a range of tools including filters, stickers, Bitmoji, lenses, and Map integrations especially for the polls.

"Snapchatters can also use lenses and filters to express themselves on issues around the elections and share them with friends.

"Snap Map will offer a new way for its Indian community to check their online voter roll, look up when their State Constituency is voting and encourage them to cast their vote with a ready link to the polling location," the company statement added.

The photo-messaging app released its rebuilt app for users on Monday, in a bid to bring performance for the version up to par with the iOS version.

--IANS

ksc/bc

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)