Samsung Display develops UHD OLED panel for laptops

IANS  |  Seoul 

Samsung Display Co said on Wednesday it has developed the world's first Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) display with ultra-high definition (UHD) for laptops.

The panel-making unit of Samsung Electronics Co said it will roll out the UHD OLED panels with pixel counts of 3,840 by 2,160 in February, Yonhap news agency reported.

Samsung Display said the displays have a high resolution, low blue light and a wide viewing angle, allowing it to tackle the premium segment.

The company said the OLED panels are thinner and more energy efficient than their LCD products, although they can be expensive by about $50-60 than a comparable LCD panel.

In 2019, market observers expect growing demand for laptops using UHD OLED panels, which are better for watching high-resolution content and playing games.

First Published: Wed, January 23 2019. 14:30 IST

