Samsung Display develops UHD OLED panel for laptops

Display Co said on Wednesday it has developed the world's first (OLED) display with ultra-high definition (UHD) for laptops.

The panel-making unit of Co said it will roll out the UHD panels with pixel counts of 3,840 by 2,160 in February, news agency reported.

Display said the displays have a high resolution, low blue light and a wide viewing angle, allowing it to

The company said the panels are thinner and more efficient than their LCD products, although they can be expensive by about $50-60 than a comparable LCD panel.

In 2019, market observers expect growing demand for laptops using UHD panels, which are better for watching high-resolution content and playing games.

