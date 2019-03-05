Oppo launches F11, F11 Pro in India

-
Chinese smartphone maker Oppo, here on Tuesday, launched two new smartphones, "F11" and "F11 Pro," starting at Rs 19,990.
The F11 with a 6.5 inch waterdrop screen is coupled with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.
Priced at Rs 24,990, the F11 Pro sports 48MP+5MP dual rear sensors for low light photography and has a 16MP pop-up selfie camera mechanism.
"The 'F series' has always been popular among the Indian consumers," Will Yang, Chief Marketing Officer, Oppo South Asia, said.
The F11 Pro with 6.5 inch panoramic screen has an aspect ratio of 90.9 per cent.
It is coupled with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage and comes equipped with Oppo Cloud of up to 5GB free space for data storage.
The F11 Pro comes with a 4,000 mAh battery and VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology. It runs ColorOS 6 -- Oppo's operating system (OS).
The device comes in two colours, thunder black and aurora green.
The F11 Pro will be available in India from March 15, both on online and offline platforms.
Vivek Singh Chauhan can be contacted at vivek.c@ians.in
