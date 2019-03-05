Oppo launches F11, F11 Pro in India

Chinese maker Oppo, here on Tuesday, launched two new smartphones, "F11" and " Pro," starting at Rs 19,990.

The with a 6.5 inch waterdrop screen is coupled with 4GB and 128GB internal storage.

Priced at Rs 24,990, the Pro sports 48MP+5MP dual rear sensors for low light photography and has a 16MP pop-up selfie camera mechanism.

"The 'F series' has always been popular among the Indian consumers," Will Yang, Chief Marketing Officer, South Asia, said.

The F11 Pro with 6.5 inch panoramic screen has an aspect ratio of 90.9 per cent.

It is coupled with 6GB and 64GB internal storage and comes equipped with Cloud of up to 5GB free space for data storage.

The F11 Pro comes with a 4,000 mAh battery and VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology. It runs -- Oppo's (OS).

The device comes in two colours, thunder black and aurora green.

The F11 Pro will be available in from March 15, both on online and offline platforms.

