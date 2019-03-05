IndiGo commences 3-day Holi sale, fares start at Rs 899

Budget carrier on Tuesday commenced a three-day special across its network.

"Effective March 5, 2019 till March 7, 2019, is offering all-inclusive fare starting at Rs 899 across domestic and Rs 3,399 across international sectors. This is valid for travel between March 19, 2019 and September 28, 2019," the company said in a statement.

At present, with a fleet of over 200 aircraft, the offers over 1,300 daily flights and connects 52 domestic and 15 international destinations.

