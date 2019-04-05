Opposition stirring political violence in Sikkim: SDF

Sikkim's famed idyll is being by political violence as elections draw near.

With a slew of political parties challenging the five-term rule of the ruling Democratic Front (SDF) of Pawan Chamling, the election is being fiercely contested, not just for the lone Lok Sabha seat but for the 32-member state Assembly, with balloting for both scheduled for April 11 in the first phase of the seven-phase national polls.

Though no killings have been reported, some incidents have provoked the ruling SDF to issue a strong statement condemning the "senseless and inhumane violence".

The is replete with reports of attacks on ruling party workers by members of the opposition Krantikari Morcha (SKM), including attacks on women. The police have corroborated some of these attacks and FIRs have been lodged.

"Incident of brutal attacks on SDF supporters and workers with rods and knives, and kidnappings, have unfortunately become an hourly occurrence," said P.D. Rai, MP and

"On April 1 a group of around 50 members of SKM's youth cadre allegedly attacked Bikash Rai, Youth Convenor of the SDF. His two brothers were threatened, attacked and their vehicles were damaged with iron rods and metal pipes," said SDF workers.

The SKM workers, however, denied the charges and blamed their rivals for the provocation.

"Today has established its identity as the most peaceful state in the country. This peace in Sikkim has been carefully nurtured by the SDF government over 25 years," Rai said.

"As the state approaches elections, Sikkim needs to be even more cautious and re-evaluate the peace and harmony that prevails against any form of vulgar change that is offered by a party that incites violence and vandalism," he added.

Commenting on the recent spate of violence, Chamling said: "SKM is a party that thrives on violence. The recent violence unleashed by the party all over Sikkim is shameful and condemnable and will never be accepted by the people of Sikkim".

