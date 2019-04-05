Tripura to display criminals' names ahead of polls

With an aim to ensure a violence-free elections, the would publicly display the names and antecedents of criminals against whom arrest warrants were pending, the state said here on Friday.

"To hold a free, fair and violence-free elections, the would publicly display the names and antecedents of criminals against whom arrest warrants were pending," of Police (Tripura) told the media.

He said: "Besides online platforms, the names and antecedents of the criminals would also be displayed in gram panchayat offices, markets, transport stands and other public places so that the people can identify them and help the police arrest the wanted people."

The DGP said that so far around 1,400 people were arrested against whom arrest warrants were pending and efforts were on to nab 4,200 more offenders.

Shukla said that over 64 companies of additional Central paramilitary forces have arrived in to assist the State Rifles, the and the existing paramilitary forces in the state to ensure an incidence-free, smooth elections.

"Static, flying and foot patrolling squads of security forces would move in every direction, especially in the sensitive areas, to foil any untoward incident before and during the polls," Shukla said, adding that all the eight district police chiefs have been directed to take stern actions against the

There are 13 candidates in fray in the Tripura West seat and 10 in the Tripura East (reserved for tribals) constituency. In all, three women candidates are contesting the elections this time.

Tripura West goes to the polls in the first phase on April 11 and Tripura East in the second phase on April 18.

A total of 26,05,325 electorates, including 12,85,618 women, are eligible to exercise their franchise in the two Lok Sabha constituencies in Tripura.

