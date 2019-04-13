Shehbaz Sharif's family to appear before NAB

The (NAB) on Saturday summoned Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif's family, including his wife and two daughters, as part of an investigation into the assets beyond known means of income case.

The opposition leader's wife has been summoned on April 17, while daughters Rabia and Javeria Sharif have been summoned by the anti-graft watchdog on April 18 and April 19 respectively, Geo News reported.

Shehbaz Sharif's son has also been summoned on April 15 in a case pertaining to construction of a nullah from government money and in relation to the assets beyond means case on April 16.

On Friday, a combined investigation team of NAB grilled Shehbaz for two hours over the increase of his assets from Rs 20 million to over Rs 410 million between 2003 and 2019. They inquired about his source of income, the Express Tribune reported.

The bureau also questioned about the "exponential increase of his assets" during the tenure of his father as

--IANS

soni/

