Tripoli, April 17 (IANS/AKI) More than 2,700 refugees are still trapped in areas of southern amid deadly warfare between forces allied to Libya's internationally recognised government and rogue eastern Khalifa Haftar's militia, the has warned.

"Current conditions in the country continue to underscore the fact that is a dangerous place for refugees and migrants, and that those rescued and intercepted at sea should not be returned there," UN refugee agency UNHCR said in a statement.

On Tuesday, the UNHCR relocated to a safe area of the capital 150 refugees including women and children who were detained in the Abu Selim detention centre in southern after 150 were evacuated from the Ain Zara detention centre there last week, said the agency.

The UNHCR carried out the evacuation with its partner, the International Medical Corps, and the Libyan Interior Ministry, the agency said.

"It is a race against time to move people out of harm's way. Conflict and deteriorating security conditions hamper how much we can do," UNHCR's of Mission in Libya, Lucie Gagne, said.

"We urgently need solutions for people trapped in Libya, including humanitarian evacuations to transfer those most vulnerable out of the country," she added.

There are now 400 refugees being held UNHCR's Gathering and in the centre of Tripoli, where they are safe from hostilities, the UNHCR said. The agency intends to relocate more refugees "as soon as conditions on the ground allow," it said, noting that a rapid escalation of the fighting in southern areas of the capital currently prevented such life-saving efforts.

Refugees who were held at the told UNHCR that they were petrified and traumatised by the fighting which was as close as 10 kilometres away, and feared for their lives, the UNHCR reported.

Over 170 people have been killed and more than 750 wounded in the warfare in southern since Haftar ordered the assault on the capital nearly two weeks ago to "defeat terrorists" and "maintain security".

