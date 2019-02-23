U'khand CM launches helpline for quick redressal of public complaints

Chief Minister on Saturday launched a helpline at the IT Park here for quick redressal of public complaints.

People can call on the helpline number 1905 to lodge their complaints. The call centre set up for the purpose will be open from 8 am to 10 pm daily to receive people's complaints, said after launching the helpline.

All the departments under the can be contacted through this number, he said, adding that it will speed up functioning of the government departments and bring about more transparency in their work.

At present, 10 people have been deployed at the call centre but its strength will be increased in accordance with the requirements, said.

The performance of the government departments will also be rated through the mechanism which will not only facilitate quicker redressal of public complaints but also introduce a new work culture where officials will work with more accountability, he said.

