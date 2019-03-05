Andhra Pradesh signs MoUs worth Rs 21,000 cr

The on Tuesday signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 21,0000 crore with various companies.

The MoUs were signed in the presence of N. Chandrababu Naidu, and representatives of different companies.

These MoUs would fructify into the investment potential of Rs 21,000 crore and generate direct employment of around 57,000 and indirect employment of around 1,65,000, said APEDB, which is responsible for sustainable economic growth through trade, investments, partnerships and collaborations.

Under one of the MoUs, Maruti will set up and plant at Kurnool with an investment of Rs 1,227 crore.

propose to set up a cluster of MSME pharma companies in Prakasam with an investment of Rs 9,000 crore. This is expected to generate direct employment for 45,000 people and indirect employment to 1.50 lakh.

(HP), and the are collaborating to set up a state of art centre of excellence centred around latest technologies such as

ZTT Private Ltd will invest Rs 700 crore in cable manufacturing at with an investment of Rs 1,600 crore, while will invest Rs 1,800 crore for a unit to manufacture lithium ion batteries.

According to APEDB, a private company is intending to establish a LNG terminal and LCNG fuel stations across 20 locations with an investment of Rs 4,800 crore.

