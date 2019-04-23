Wayanad: NDA candidate files complaint to EC against Rahul for violating poll code

NDA candidate from constituency Thushar Vellappally has filed a complaint against alleging that the leader violated model code of conduct by carrying out "open campaign to garner votes in his favour even while the polling is going on" in

"I have filed a complaint against stating that he has violated the code of conduct of this constituency (Wayanad). As you are aware that the election campaigning ended at 5 pm on April 21. But he has tweeted today morning stating that want NYAY for every Indian. But it is a clear cut violation of the code of conduct. That is why I have filed this complaint before the Appropriate action may be taken as soon as possible," said Sinil Kumar G, who is Election Agent of Vellappally, told ANI.

In the letter to the Election Commission, Sinil wrote: " who is a candidate in is seen to be carrying out open campaign to garner votes in his favour even while the polling is going on. Kindly take appropriate stern action against this candidate who is violating the election code, rules, law and regulations in a brazen manner. Please note that his actions have caused a serious dent on the credibility of fair polling in constituency."

The had earlier today tweeted, "Across India, millions of youngsters are stepping out to vote, many of them for the first time. In their hands lies the future of I'm confident that they want NYAY for every Indian and will vote wisely. SHARE this powerful short film with young first time voters."

Polling for the third phase of the elections is underway at 116 parliamentary constituencies across 13 states and two Union Territories.

The result for the election will be announced on May 23.

