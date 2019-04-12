Rahul to be on two-day whirlwind campaign in Kerala

Rahul Gandhi, who arrives here on Monday night, will campaign across the state for two days, where he will also cover his constituency - - on Wednesday.

goes to the polls on April 23 to elect 20 members.

Releasing Gandhi's tour programme, the Pradesh Committee on Friday said he will arrive here on the night of April 15.

The following morning, he travels to Pathanapuram in district to address a party rally in the constituency where Kodikunnil Suresh, a former Union and sitting member from the Mavelikera constituency , is seeking re-election.

At 11.30 a.m. on Tuesday, Gandhi is scheduled to reach district - where the famed is located - to campaign for Anto Antony, who is seeking a hat-trick of victories from the constituency.

At 4 p.m., he will arrive in Alappuzha to campaign for Shanimol Usman, a former Mahila Chairperson, from where he returns to the state capital to solicit votes for party candidate

Gandhi travels thereafter to Kannur in north Kerala, and the following day he will reache his constituency

His election campaign programme in concludes with a road show on Wednesday.

Of the total representation from Kerala in the outgoing Lok Sabha, the Congress-led (UDF) has 12 seats, while the CPI(M)-led Left (LDF) has eight.

According to a few poll surveys, the UDF is expected to increase its tally to as many as 16 seats.

--IANS

sg/bc

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)