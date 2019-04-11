Hyderabad voters indifferent as polling slumps below 40%

Apathy of voters marked the polling for constituencies in as the state capital recorded less than 40 per cent polling.

constituency recorded the lowest polling in the state with 39.20 per cent turnout till 5 p.m. when the polling came to an end. The turnout was 39.49 per cent in constituency.

Despite appeals by the political parties and all efforts by the election authorities, the urban voters were indifferent. The polling percentage was lower than the figures of Assembly elections held in December 2018.

In the Assembly polls, had recorded lowest turnout of 48.89 per cent against the overall voter turnout of 73.20 per cent in the state.

All 17 Lok Sabha constituencies recorded 60.57 per cent polling till 5 p.m.

said the final figures will be announced after receipt of reports from all segments.

After Hyderabad and Secunderabad, the lowest polling of 42.75 per cent was recorded by Malkajgiri constituency spread over the outskirts of the twin cities.

Various sections had been voicing concern over the declining poll percentage, especially in urban areas.

The (EC) had roped in celebrities while the NGOs organised various programmes to appeal to people to come out and exercise their franchise.

During the campaign, the political parties and candidates had also urged people to participate in the polling process in large numbers.

At every election rally, All Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and other leaders of the party were exhorting people to increase the poll percentage.

They told the electorate that the holiday on polling day is to enable voters to cast their votes and not for sitting at home.

After casting his vote, Owaisi had appealed to all voters to exercise their constitutional right. Owaisi is seeking re-election from Hyderabad for a fourth consecutive term.

--IANS

ms/pgh/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)