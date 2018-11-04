JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Cinema-Showbiz

For an actor, getting Mani Ratnam film is Harvard-like: Dulquer

Delhi gets Signature Bridge, after fracas at site

Business Standard

Athiya Shetty to spend 26th birthday working

IANS  |  Mumbai 

Actress Athiya Shetty, who will turn 26 on Monday, says she finds a feel-good factor about spending her special day working.

The actress is in Bhopal and will be shooting for the film "Motichoor Chaknachoor" with actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

"My most special birthday had to be the one when I turned 18 and I got the narration of my first ever film. I always try to do some kind of work on my birthday since it gives me great energy and happiness. I just feel good about it," Athiya said in a statement to IANS.

"I did get a chance to take a day off and come back home, but I chose to work. I don't get excited about birthdays. I am not a party person. Just being with my loved ones and family is how I usually celebrate my birthday," she added.

Athiya is the daughter of actor Suniel Shetty. She started her film career with the 2015 film "Hero" and was later seen in "Mubarakan".

Her new film "Motichoor Chaknachoor" is being described as a romantic wedding comedy.

--IANS

rb/ahm/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, November 04 2018. 20:16 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements