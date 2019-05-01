Pakistan Coast Guards seize narcotics over $24m

The have recovered narcotics worth over $24 million during an operation near town of province, officials said.

Safeer Mehdi, a of the Coast Guards, told that they received a tip-off regarding a possible bid to smuggle high quality narcotics to some foreign countries.

Acting on the intelligence report, the launched an extensive operation in the area and recovered 350 kg of hashish hidden in the ground at a beach in

The handed the drugs to the anti-narcotics force who will later destroy them as per their schedule, Mehdi added.

No arrest was made, but security forces have increased vigilance and monitoring in the area in efforts to get clues of drug peddlers.

--IANS

soni/

