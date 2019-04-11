Pakistan HC lets Hindu girls reunite with husbands

The High Court (IHC) on Thursday allowed two Hindu sisters in province to reunite with their husbands in the light of a five-member commission report on the alleged abduction, and marriage of the teenaged girls, the media reported.

The girls -- Reena, Raveena and their husbands and -- had earlier filed a petition seeking protection. The petition by the girls stated that they were born in a Hindu family of Ghotki, Sindh, and converted because they were "impressed by Islamic teachings".

The petition claimed that they did not inform their family because of "threats to their lives". The plea also stated that the two girls left their home on March 20 and two days later they willingly converted and entered into marriages.

The incident came to light when a video surfaced online showing the teenagers' father and brother claiming that the girls were abducted and forcefully converted. In the video, the girls' father claimed that they were 13 and 14 years old.

It was followed by another video in which the two girls claimed that they had converted to Islam. It was reported that the girls were moved from Sindh's district to in province.

During the Thursday court hearing, the said that members of the commission -- for Human Rights and Chairperson -- held a meeting with the girls and their spouses separately, the Express Tribune reported.

"The girls accepted Islam on their own to marry their lovers," said Mumtaz.

The said: "This does not appear to be a case. It seems like it has become a culture in the area. The medical tests proved the girls are adults aged 18 and 19."

Amid the uproar over the case, had directed the and governments to probe the issue and recover the girls if the forceful conversion allegation was correct.

