Pakistan ready to talk to new Indian government: Qureshi

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that Islamabad is ready to hold talks with the new Indian government, the media reported on Sunday.
Addressing the participants of an iftar dinner here on Saturday, Qureshi stressed that both the countries would have to have a dialogue to maintain peace in the region and resolve all issues, reports the Nation daily.
He said that maintaining peace in the region was a priority for Pakistan.
On Afghanistan, the Minister said: "We want peace in Afghanistan so that way is paved for sustainable regional peace."
He said Pakistan would continue playing its role as a facilitator in Afghanistan.
