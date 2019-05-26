Pakistan ready to talk to new Indian government: Qureshi

Foreign Shah Mehmood has said that is ready to hold talks with the new Indian government, the media reported on Sunday.

Addressing the participants of an iftar dinner here on Saturday, stressed that both the countries would have to have a dialogue to maintain peace in the region and resolve all issues, reports daily.

He said that maintaining peace in the region was a priority for

On Afghanistan, the said: "We want peace in so that way is paved for sustainable regional peace."

He said would continue playing its role as a facilitator in

--IANS

ksk/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)