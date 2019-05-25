Increased US presence in M-E dangerous, says Iran

The US decision to deploy additional troops to the region was "dangerous", said Iranian Mohammad Javad on Saturday.

"Increased US military presence in our region is extremely dangerous and it threatens international peace and security," was quoted as saying by Iranian state TV.

Such a move by the US should be addressed by the international community, the Iranian said, a day after US announced sending 1,500 more troops to the Middle East, reported.

On May 5, announced deployment of the USS Abraham Lincoln group and a bomber task force to the region adjacent to Iran's southern waters.

US said earlier that American forces were being deployed for protective measures against any "attack on US' interests or on those of our allies".

Responding to Bolton's remarks, said: "The US officials have made such allegations based on 'fake intelligence' to justify their 'hostile' policies towards the Islamic republic and to raise tensions in the region."

