Pakistan's MQM founder Altaf Hussain arrested in London

Altaf Hussain, the of Pakistan's (MQM), was arrested in on Tuesday over a hate speech in 2016 in which he had urged his followers to take the law into their own hands, the media reported.

raided Hussain's home in the morning and he was taken to a local police station. Fifteen officers took part in the raid, Geo News reported citing security sources.

A forensic unit of also searched Hussain's residence. The news of his arrest was confirmed by MQM sources, Geo News said.

It is believed that Hussain was arrested in relation to the hate speech of 2016 in which he had urged his followers to take the law into their own hands. He had also threatened former Rangers Bilal Akbar, according to the report.

In 2017, had sent a letter under "Mutual Legal Assistance" to in relation to two speeches made by the MQM on March 11, 2015 and August 22, 2016.

Both and Metropolitan Police Services had earlier confirmed to Geo that a criminal investigation had started against Hussain.

--IANS

soni/bg

