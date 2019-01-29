Indian charged with possessing child porn in Australia

A 32-year-old Indian national has been charged in the Australian city of after he was allegedly caught at an airport with two phones containing videos and other objectionable material, the media reported.

The unidentified man was due to appear in Magistrates Court on Tuesday, 9News.com reported.

(ABF) officers said they discovered the content on his and other objectionable goods during a after he arrived at Airport on a flight from on Saturday. His phones were then seized and his visitor's visa was cancelled.

The man was later charged with one offence related to possessing and one of importing objectionable goods, the report said.

He appeared in on Sunday and was remanded in custody to re-appear on Tuesday.

for Western said they were concerned about the increasing number of visitors being found in possession of objectionable material.

"Visitors need to be aware that possession of objectionable material is viewed very seriously under the Australian law," he said.

The maximum penalty for the importation of child exploitation material in is 10 years imprisonment and/or a fine of up to 525,000 Australian dollars.

"Tackling child exploitation is an operational priority for the ABF and our officers are highly skilled at identifying people at our airports who are attempting to carry this abhorrent material across the border," the added.

--IANS

soni/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)