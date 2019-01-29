Plea seeking CBI probe into 'clergy abuse' rejected

-
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into alleged sexual abuse complaints against Catholic priests.
A bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V. Kameswar Rao rejected the plea, saying that petioner Sanjjiiv Kkumaar has not mentioned any specific allegation.
The petitioner also sought the setting up of a "clergy abuse hotline" to help in registering the grievances of the victims.
In his plea, Kkumaar mentioned alleged sexual abuse incidents including in a Catholic retreat centre in Delhi and also the case of now tainted and rape accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal.
--IANS
akk/ksc/bg
