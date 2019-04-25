Facebook hits 2.38 bn users, 500 mn on Stories

giant Facebook's monthly active users (MAUs) grew 8 per cent year-over-year to reach 2.38 billion at the end of first quarter of this year while the number of people using Stories hit 500 million every day.

The platform saw the same rate of growth in daily active users, said in its earnings statement late Wednesday.

"Daily active users (DAUs) - DAUs were 1.56 billion on average for March 2019, an increase of 8 per cent year-over-year," the statement added.

"In addition, we estimate that more than 2.1 billion people now use Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp or (our "Family" of services) every day on average, and around 2.7 billion people use at least one of our Family of services each month," added.

On an call with investors following the company's first-quarter earnings report, Facebook revealed that 500 million use Facebook Stories every day, The Verge reported on Wednesday.

Facebook Stories hit 300 million daily user milestone back in September, said the report.

