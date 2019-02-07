Pakistan team to visit India on March 13 for Kartarpur corridor discussions

A team from will visit on March 13 to discuss and finalise the modalities for visit of pilgrims to the Sahab through the corridor with on Thursday accepting the dates proposed by

"We welcome the visit of team to discuss and finalise modalities for facilitating visit of pilgrims through Sahib Corridor on March 13, 2019 to Follow up meeting can be held in Pakistan, as required," said in a tweet.

has also proposed technical level discussions between engineers on both sides and hoped that will respond positively.

"For expeditious realisation of Kartarpur Corridor, India has also proposed technical level discussions between engineers on both sides without waiting for discussion on the modalities. We hope Pakistan would positively respond & confirm coordinates of crossing point as well," Kumar said in another tweet.

Earlier on Thursday, Pakistan on Thursday offered to send a delegation to India on March 13 to finalise the draft agreement for the

"In a spirit of constructive engagement Pakistan has proposed to India that the Pakistan delegation may visit India on 13 March followed by the return visit of the Indian delegation to Pakistan on 28 March to finalise the draft agreement for the Kartarpur corridor," said in tweets.

"We look forward to positive reciprocity from India," he added.

The proposal from Pakistan, which had earlier been seeking talks be held in the country and had pitched for Kartarpur Sahab itself as a site, came after reports that India would will soon send a draft proposal for the corridor.

India, which had last month shared with Pakistan the coordinates of the zero point, had also proposed two sets of dates, February 26 and March 7, for the visit of Pakistan delegation to to discuss and finalise the modalities so that Indian pilgrims can visit the using the corridor at the earliest.

The shrine, located about 3km from the international border near the town of in Punjab's district, is highly significant for the Sikh community as it is here that founder Dev spent 18 years of his life and is his final resting place.

On Tuesday, Indian held a high level meeting in to fast-track the implementation of the corridor project.

Chief Secretary Karan Avtar Singh, R.K. Misra, Ajay Bisaria and senior officers of other agencies attended the meeting where they discussed acquisition of land for the highway as well as for the integrated check-post.

The meeting was informed that the preliminary notification for land acquisition for the highway has been issued.

officials said the government has assured that land for both the projects would be made available by mid-March.

The land to start preliminary work would be made available to the and the

The had in November 22, 2018 decided to develop the Kartarpur Corridor from to the International Border to facilitate pilgrims' passage to Kartarpur Sahab as part of the 550th birth year celebrations of Dev, later this year.

laid the foundation stone for the corridor on the Indian side on November 26, while Pakistani laid the foundation stone on November 28 on their side of the border, in presence of Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and Harsimrat Kaur Badal and

