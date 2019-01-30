Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan issued ED notice

The has issued a show-cause notice to Pakistani Rahat Ali for alleged violation of foreign exchange rules involving Rs two crore, officials said on Wednesday.

The notice, issued on Monday, has been served in a case that pertains to the seizure of undeclared US dollars from him at the in 2011.

"The show-cause notice has been served to involving Rs 2 crore for alleged violation of foreign exchange rules," an said.

--IANS

rak-nks/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)