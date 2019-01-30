Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan issued ED notice

-
The Enforcement Directorate has issued a show-cause notice to Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan for alleged violation of foreign exchange rules involving Rs two crore, officials said on Wednesday.
The notice, issued on Monday, has been served in a case that pertains to the seizure of undeclared US dollars from him at the Delhi airport in 2011.
"The show-cause notice has been served to Khan involving Rs 2 crore for alleged violation of foreign exchange rules," an ED official said.
--IANS
rak-nks/in
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
