Snow, ice hit parts of UK

Snowfalls and icy conditions have swept across the UK, with warnings in place for large parts of the country. The Met has said it expects rain and snow to last till Friday.

It said there was a "slight chance" that some rural communities could be cut off and a "small chance" that power cuts may occur and mobile phone coverage could be affected, the reported.

It has issued four yellow warnings for snow and ice and has predicted up to 10cm of snowfall on higher ground. No services will run on until around 11 a.m. on Wednesday due to ice on the tracks.

A number of roads and schools were closed in Scotland, and on Tuesday, where heavy snow was exopected throgh Wednesday and Thursday. Forecasters expect the conditions to last until Friday.

The Airport is also expecting delays due to snowfall. Customers travelling to the airport have been advised to check with their before setting off and to "allow plenty of travel time".

Police have been urging motorists to take extra care and plan ahead, the said.

Police in told drivers to make sure they have sufficient fuel and supplies such as warm clothing, and water "in the event you are delayed for several hours".

The force has also warned motorists to properly clear their vehicles of snow and ice. In Wales, cars have become trapped in snow.

