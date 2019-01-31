Parrikar to be shifted to AIIMS for examination: CMO

Ailing will be shifted to the Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the national capital for examination later on Thursday, his office said here.

" @manoharparrikar will be travelling to later today, for undergoing his medical review/checkup which was pending due to the inauguration of Atal Setu and state legislative Assembly session," the said in a tweet.

'Atal Setu', a cable-stayed bridge, was inaugurated in Parrikar's presence by for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on January 27.

Parrikar, also the former Defence Minister, is suffering from advanced pancreatic cancer which was diagnosed in February last year.

He has been in and out of hospitals in Goa, Mumbai, and since then.

On Wednesday while presenting the state budget for 2019-20, he made a brief speech from his chair, even as he was strapped with medical paraphernalia.

--IANS

maya/ksk/bg

