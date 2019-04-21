Parthiv's 53 propels Bangalore to a fighting total

Opener Parthiv Patel's (53 off 37) half-century followed by Moeen Ali's quick 16-ball 26 propelled (RCB) to 161/7 against (CSK) in an (IPL) match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, here on Sunday.

The Chennai bowlers kept on jolting the home side at regular intervals as failed to post a big total, thanks to Deepak Chahar, and Dwayne Bravo, who each picked two wickets beside economically on a batting friendly Chinnaswamy track.

Asked to bat, received a major blow as Bravo dismissed Bangalore (9) with the hosts' score reading 11 runs in the third over.

Parthiv was then joined by de (25 off 19) and they both showed some resistance, adding 47 runs for the second wicket before Jadeja struck to dismiss the latter. de while trying to clear the boundary miscued a Jadeja delivery to hand a catch to Faf du Plessis at long-off.

Akshdeep Nath (24 off 20) then added 41-runs with Parthiv as Bangalore slowly inched towards the three-digit mark before Jadeja cut short the former's stay in the 13th over with the hosts placed at 99.

25 runs later, Parthiv was the next to depart as Bravo accounted for his wicket in the 16th over. Parthiv's innings contained couple of boundaries and four sixes.

chipped in with 14 runs, while Ali's contribution saw Bangalore reaching a modest total against the defending champions. Ali's 26 runs came from five boundaries.

It was Bravo who once again dismissed a dangerous looking Ali, while Tahir picked Stoinis. Pawan Negi and Umesh remained unbeaten on five and one run, respectively.

Brief scores: 161/7 in 20 overs ( 53, Moeen Ali 26; 2/26) vs

