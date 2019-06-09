Passenger on PIA flight opens emergency door by mistake

Over three dozen passengers aboard a (PIA) flight were offloaded after one of them mistakenly opened the emergency door of the aircraft on the runway at the in the UK, the national carrier said.

"The PIA flight, PK 702, from to was delayed by seven hours. The departure was delayed on Friday night when a passenger erroneously opened the emergency exit causing the emergency chute to activate," Dawn quoted a as saying on Saturday.

"As per standard operating procedure, the PIA had to offload nearly 40 passengers and their luggage," he added.

He said that the offloaded passengers were provided and hotel accommodation.

"They will be adjusted on the next available flight," he added.

