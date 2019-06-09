Passenger on PIA flight opens emergency door by mistake

-
ALSO READ
American Airlines pilot arrested, suspected of being drunk
Singapore-bound Scoot flight makes emergency landing at Chennai
Emirates Airlines flight makes emergency landing at Ahmedabad airport
Dhaka bound Turkish Airlines flight diverted to Kolkata due to bad weather
Singapore Airlines plane makes emergency landing at Delhi airport
-
Over three dozen passengers aboard a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight were offloaded after one of them mistakenly opened the emergency door of the aircraft on the runway at the Manchester airport in the UK, the national carrier said.
"The PIA flight, PK 702, from Manchester to Islamabad was delayed by seven hours. The departure was delayed on Friday night when a passenger erroneously opened the emergency exit causing the emergency chute to activate," Dawn quoted a PIA spokesperson as saying on Saturday.
"As per standard operating procedure, the PIA had to offload nearly 40 passengers and their luggage," he added.
He said that the offloaded passengers were provided transportation and hotel accommodation.
"They will be adjusted on the next available flight," he added.
--IANS
ksk
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU