BJP workers, supporters want Giriraj as next Bihar CM

BJP workers and supporters of want him to be next Chief Minister.

Hundreds of Singh's supporters on Sunday raised slogan like "Aisa hi ho CM hamara" (Our CM should be like him) and "Agla Mukhyamantri Kaisa ho, jaisa ho" (Our next CM should be like Giriraj Singh) while he visited his parliamentary constituency Begusarai first time after he won the Lok Sabha elections.

"Party workers and supporters want to see him (Singh) as next CM of Bihar," a (BJP) said in Begusarai.

This is an alarm for the and Janata Dal-United (JD-U) ahead of next year state Assembly polls.

Singh has recently targeted Nitish Kumar, (LJP) for holding an iftar party.

Nitish Kumar's JD-U and Paswan's LJP are allies of the BJP.

