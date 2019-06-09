JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Diplomacy

Cut down on contract labour: BSNL to circles

Rare reunion: Rahul meets Rajamma, his delivery nurse

Business Standard

After the Maldives, Modi reaches Sri Lanka

IANS  |  Colombo 

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Sunday from the Maldives as part of a visit to further strengthen New Delhi's relations with the island nation.

Modi was received by his Sri Lankan counterpart Ranil Wickremesinghe at the airport.

"Happy to be back in Sri Lanka, my third visit to this beautiful island in four years. Share the warmth shown by the people of Sri Lanka in equal measure. India never forgets her friends when they are in need. Deeply touched by the ceremonial welcome," Modi tweeted.

--IANS

spk/mr/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, June 09 2019. 12:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU