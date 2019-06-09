After the Maldives, Modi reaches Sri Lanka

-
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Sunday from the Maldives as part of a visit to further strengthen New Delhi's relations with the island nation.
Modi was received by his Sri Lankan counterpart Ranil Wickremesinghe at the airport.
"Happy to be back in Sri Lanka, my third visit to this beautiful island in four years. Share the warmth shown by the people of Sri Lanka in equal measure. India never forgets her friends when they are in need. Deeply touched by the ceremonial welcome," Modi tweeted.
