Pay-to-stay sting: KTR meets US Consul General, seeks help

Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Working on Friday met US and discussed the issue of Telugu students stuck in that country.

Rama Rao, who is son of K. Chandrashekhar Rao, appealed for assistance to the students from the

Many students from and are among over 100 arrested so far in a "pay-to-stay" sting operation of US authorities using a fake university.

Several hundred Indian students face arrest following detention of eight recruiters and some students over an alleged immigration fraud detected by a fake university sting operation set up by government agencies to crack down on visa scams.

The (ATA) reported that 100 students were arrested on Wednesday.

--IANS

ms/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)