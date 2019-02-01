JNU prepares for 25% seat hike

The (JNU) said on Friday that it will adopt the new reservation system as per government regulations and has submitted a detailed outline of its plan to increase seats for students and faculty positions to the Centre.

The varsity has taken the decision acting on a letter it received from the (UGC) on January 25. The commission had issue the same letter to other varsities and higher institutes regarding reservation for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) in central institutions.

"The Administration has prepared a comprehensive outline of infrastructural requirements and new faculty positions necessary to effect a 25 per cent increase in seats and submitted it to the UGC before the January 31 deadline.

"The adoption of the new reservation system and announcement of seats for 2019-20 admissions will be as per the UGC Rules and Regulations," the varsity said.

The EWS quota amendment passed in the last Parliament session provisioned for a 10 per cent quota in for persons belonging to households with an annual income of less than Rs 8 lakh.

In a direction that followed the amendment given to educational institutions, the government asked them to increase the student seats by 25 per cent to accommodate the quota provision.

The EWS quota, the government has said, will not affect the quota in existence for other oppressed classes.

