Pema Khandu sworn in as Arunachal Pradesh CM

was on Wednesday sworn in as the of here.

administered the oath of office and secrecy to Khandu and 11 others as Ministers.

Former Deputy was sworn in as the Deputy again.

The also administered the oath to Wanki Lowang, Honchun Ngandam, Kamlung Mossang, Alo Libang, Bamang Felix, Er. Tumke Bagra, Mama Natung, Er. Tage Taki, Er. Taba Tedir and Nakap Nalo.

Chief Ministers Sarbananda Sonowal of Assam, Biplab Kumar Deb of Tripura, N. Biren Singh of Manipur, Neiphiu Rio of Nagaland, of as well as others were present on the occasion.

--IANS

ah/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)