Business Standard

Pema Khandu sworn in as Arunachal Pradesh CM

IANS  |  Itanagar 

Pema Khandu was on Wednesday sworn in as the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh here.

Governor B.D. Mishra administered the oath of office and secrecy to Khandu and 11 others as Ministers.

Former Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein was sworn in as the Deputy again.

The Governor also administered the oath to Wanki Lowang, Honchun Ngandam, Kamlung Mossang, Alo Libang, Bamang Felix, Er. Tumke Bagra, Mama Natung, Er. Tage Taki, Er. Taba Tedir and Nakap Nalo.

Chief Ministers Sarbananda Sonowal of Assam, Biplab Kumar Deb of Tripura, N. Biren Singh of Manipur, Neiphiu Rio of Nagaland, Conrad Sangma of Meghalaya as well as others were present on the occasion.

First Published: Wed, May 29 2019. 17:40 IST

