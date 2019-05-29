Chandrababu Naidu to skip Jagan Reddy's swearing-in

Outgoing will not attend the swearing-in of his successor on Thursday and will instead send a delegation of his (TDP) to call on the Party chief and congratulate him.

A meeting of TDP's newly-elected MLAs presided over by Naidu decided to depute the delegation to Reddy's residence to congratulate him before his swearing-in.

The TDP delegation comprising party leaders Atchan Naidu, and will meet the and also hand over a letter from Naidu congratulating him on assuming the office of

Jagan, as the young leader is popularly known, is set to take oath as on Thursday at a ceremony to be held in

Though Jagan had personally telephoned the to invite him to the swearing-in ceremony on Monday, a majority of the TDP leaders advised Naidu to stay away. During the party meeting on Wednesday, senior leaders said since Jagan was taking oath at a public event, Naidu should skip it.

According to TDP sources, the leaders felt that it would have been fine to attend the swearing-in at Raj Bhavan but since it is taking place at a public venue, it would not be appropriate to participate in it.

They suggested that a delegation of party leaders be sent to meet Jagan and congratulate him. The accepted the suggestion.

The YSRCP stormed to power with a landslide victory, winning 151 seats in 175-member Assembly.

